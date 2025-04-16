Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Britain’s Got Talent will have a radical new rule in place for the 2025 semi-finals ⭐

Britain’s Got Talent is nearly at the semi-final stage.

The first live show will take place in just over a week’s time.

But ITV has just announced a major rule change.

It is almost time for the Britain’s Got Talent live shows - and ITV has announced some big changes in store. The golden buzzer will be returning for the semi-finals and could completely shake-up the game.

BGT returned in February for its earliest start yet throughout its long history on the broadcaster. The auditions have been airing weekly but are almost coming to an end.

The live shows are set to begin on Saturday April 26. However, in a major change, the semi-finals will be spread out weekly instead of airing on consecutive nights.

But it is not the only shake-up to the live show format. Here’s all you need to know:

ITV announces BGT semi-final rule change

Ant and Dec host Britain's Got Talent | Nigel Roddis/Getty Images

The golden buzzer is being brought back for the live shows - in a series first twist. Normally the buzzers have been reserved solely for the auditions, but that is about to change.

Explaining how the buzzer will work, ITV said: “In each Semi-Final, either one of the Judges or Ant & Dec will be given control of the Golden Buzzer, and as soon as they see a performance worthy of a place in the Final, they will have just one opportunity to press it.

“That act will be granted a one-way ticket to the Final, along with one other act from that night who will be voted in by the public.”

The live semi-finals are also airing weekly on Saturday nights from April 26 on ITV1/ STV, it has been confirmed. It means that the semi-final stage will run through to May of this year.

ITV has made this change due to BGT’s early start - returning in February instead of its usual April start date. This was because of Saturday Night Takeaway being on hiatus right now.

