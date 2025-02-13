Spoilers for the final season of Cobra Kai on Netflix 🥋

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cobra Kai has come to an end after six seasons.

Netflix has released the final five episodes of The Karate Kid spin-off.

But how did the beloved sports drama conclude?

Spoilers for Cobra Kai season six, including the final episode of Netflix show.

Cobra Kai has returned for one final karate match on Netflix. The sixth season has been split into multiple parts - with the last episodes arriving on February 13.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The middle part of Cobra Kai’s final season ended on a tragic note - throwing the future of the Sekai Taikai tournament into doubt after the death of Kwon. But the characters returned to the mat one last time, back where it all began decades ago in the Valley.

But how did Cobra Kai end and what happened in the final episodes? Here’s all you need to know:

Spoilers for Cobra Kai season six part three - including the last ever episode - to follow. Don’t read any further if you don’t want the ending ruined.

Who won the final fight?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobra Kai season six | Netflix

The future of the Sekai Taikai was thrown into doubt at the start of season six part three, following the tragic death of villainous Kwon. The Cobra Kai contestant was fatally injured after landing on a knife during the dojo brawl in episode 10.

Daniel is initially reluctant to approve the return of the tournament. But after meeting with Terry Silver, he agrees and the Sekai Taikai resumes in The Valley.

Robby breaks his leg and Samantha decides to step down, not wanting to fight against her friend Tori. It meant that Miyagi-Do was eliminated from the tournament.

After Kreese’s redemption, Johnny once again takes over as the sensei for Cobra Kai with Tory and Miguel taking part in the final of the competition. Tory beats Zara, while Miguel defeats Axel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However the points were tied between Cobra Kai and Terry Silver’s Iron Dragons, meaning the result of the Sekai Taikai would come down to a fight between the senseis of the two dojos. Johnny would return to the ring in The Valley, bringing the story full circle back to 1984, and he faced the evil Sensei Wolf - played by Lewis Tan.

After struggling early in the fight, Johnny gets some tough words from his rival-turned-friend Daniel LaRusso who encourages him to attack instead of relying on Miyagi-Do defence. Returning to the mat, he is able to take down Sensei Wolf and Cobra Kai win the Sekai Taikai.

What happened to Kreese and Silver?

The two returning villains had different arcs in the final batch of episodes. Kreese goes through a true redemption, including returning Cobra Kai to Johnny.

In the penultimate episode, Kreese and Silver get into a fight on the latter’s yacht. During the battle, petrol is spilled and Kreese drops a lit cigar on it - blowing up the boat and killing both of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cobra Kai characters go their separate ways

A large part of season six has focused on the future of the young characters - with applications for college on-going. Daniel had been pushing his daughter Samantha to stay in the Valley and go to UCLA, but in the first episode of part three it is revealed that she is looking further afield.

Ultimately, she decides to go and study in Japan - while Miguel will head to Stanford, but they embark on a long distance relationship. However he does accompany her to the home of karate to help her get settled in.

Tory and Robby are offered professional karate contracts. And become professional fighters.

Best streaming deals for you right now Get your favourite shows for less with these hand-picked offers. (Contains affiliate links) Now TV: Access to Sky's award winning shows such as Lockerbie and Brassic. Currently £6.99 a month (was £9.99). Get the deal here. Disney+: £4.99 a month gets you access to Only Murders in the Building, Welcome to Wrexham and the whole of the Marvel and Star Wars universes. Click here. Amazon Prime Video: Clarkson's Farm, Day of the Jackal and Dune: Prophecy are all on Prime. 30-day free trial, then £8.99 a month. Click here. Apple TV: The home of Slow Horses and a growing roster of quality shows including Silo, Severance and Bad Sisters. Seven days free, then £8.99 a month. Click here.

Demetri and Hawk, who had clashed plenty throughout the season over their futures, both head off to Cal Tech and continue as the Binary Bros.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kim Da-Eun is shown to be running her own dojo, while Chozen arrives at the end. Hinting at the duo continuing a relationship - after a fling in Barcelona.

Johnny continues to run the Cobra Kai dojo, while also incorporating Miyagi-do techniques of defence. He is also shown to finally be able to buy a house for his family.

In the final scene, Johnny and Daniel sit down for dinner and Daniel attempts to catch a fly with chopsticks, calling back to the original film. However Johnny squashes it with his hand.

What did you think of Cobra Kai’s ending and the final season in general? Let me know by email: [email protected].