Download Festival 2025: 20 acts added to line-up including Rise Against and Municipal Waste - full list
- Download Festival has revealed 20 new acts set to perform at this year’s festival.
- Big names in the new announcement include Rise Against, Opeth and Municipal Waste.
- Here’s the current list of acts scheduled to perform at Donnington Park in July 2025.
After weeks of speculation, including our own sleuthing, the organisers of Download Festival have finally revealed more names set to perform at Donnington Park this July.
Of the 20 more acts that have been revealed earlier this afternoon, they include the return of Rise Against: a formidable force in punk rock since 1999. Known for their melodic hardcore sound and politically charged lyrics, the band addresses pressing issues such as political injustice, animal rights, humanitarianism, and environmentalism.
Sweden's Opeth stands as a pillar in the progressive metal scene. Formed in 1990, the band masterfully blends elements of death metal, progressive rock, and folk, creating a unique and evolving soundscape. Led by Mikael Åkerfeldt, Opeth is celebrated for their intricate compositions, seamless genre fusion, and profound lyrical themes.
Bringing the thrash, Municipal Waste from Richmond, Virginia, injects high-octane energy into the metal community. Since their formation in 2001, they've been delivering fast-paced, crossover thrash anthems that ignite mosh pits and embody the spirit of old-school metal.
Download Festival 2025 - current line up
- Green Day
- Sleep Token
- Korn
- Weezer
- Shinedown
- Bullet For My Valentine
- Jimmy Eat World
- Don Broco
- Spiritbox
- Sex Pistols ft. Frank Carter
- Within Temptation
- The Darkness
- Rise Against
- Palaye Royale
- Opeth
- Meshuggah
- McFly
- Apocalyptica
- Dayseeker
- Kids In Glass Houses
- Airbourne
- Alien Ant Farm
- Bleed From Within
- Boston Manor
- CKY
- Eagles Of Death Metal
- Elliot Minor
- The Ghost Inside
- Hatebreed
- Jerry Cantrell
- Jinjer
- Mallory Knox
- Me First And The Gimme Gimmes
- Myles Kennedy
- Northlane
- Polaris
- Poppy
- Power Trip
- Starset
- Turbonegro
- Twin Atlantic
- Whitechapel
- Alcest
- Amira Elfeky
- Anaal Nathrakh
- Archers
- Arrows In Action
- Artio
- Awolnation
- Bad Nerves
- Bastardane
- Battleshake
- Bex
- Cattle Decapitation
- Crossfaith
- Currents
- Dead Poet Society
- Dead Pony
- Dirty Honey
- Eivør
- Faetooth
- Fit For An Autopsy
- The Funeral Portrait
- Gore
- Graphic Nature
- Harpy
- The Haunt
- Holy Wars
- House Of Protection
- Karen Dio
- Kim Dracula
- Kittie
- Lastelle
- Loathe
- Lola Themeffs
- Mothica
- Municipal Waste
- Neckbreakker
- Nothing More
- Novelists
- Orbit Culture
- President
- Riding The Low
- The Scratch
- Seven Hours After Violet
- Sim
- Smash Into Pieces
- Sophie Lloyd
- The Southern River Band
- Spiritual Cramp
- Split Chain
- Static Dress
- Survive Said The Prophet
- Svalbard
- Sylosis
- Teen Mortgage
- Trophy Eyes
- Underside
- Unpeople
- Unprocessed
- Venus Grrrls
- Vola
- Vower
- Vowws
- Windhand
- Zetra
Are there still tickets to attend Download Festival 2025?
Tickets are still available to attend Download Festival this year - including day, weekend and glamping options. For more information, visit Ticketmaster to make your choice today.
Looking for some help ahead of going to Download Festival? Why not take a look at our handy guide with (almost) everything you need to know?
