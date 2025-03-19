Emmerdale is adding Heartstopper actor Bradley Riches to its cast

Emmerdale is adding some real fire power to its cast in 2025.

Netflix and Celebrity Big Brother star Bradley Riches is heading to the soap.

He will make his debut in May, ITV has confirmed.

Netflix star Bradley Riches will be heading to Emmerdale in what he has called a “bucket list moment”. ITV has kept a lid on who he will be playing - but it will be a new regular character.

Viewers may recognise him from his role as James McEwan from Heartstopper. He has appeared in all three seasons so far on the hit streaming show.

It is not Bradley’s first time on ITV, having been a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother in 2024. He was also part of the cast for the second series of BBC Three’s Wreck last year.

When will Bradley Riches join the Emmerdale cast?

Bradley Riches is joining Emmerdale cast | ITV

He has already started filming scenes for the soap, ITV has announced. Bradley is expected to make his Emmerdale debut in May - and more details about his character will be announced in the coming weeks.

Bradley said: “I’m beyond excited to be joining Emmerdale! It’s a real bucket list moment for me, especially since it was my grandad’s favourite soap, I just know he’d be over the moon.

“Everyone has been so lovely and welcoming, and the village is even more amazing in real life. I absolutely love my character (though I can’t spill too much just yet!), and I’m just so grateful for this opportunity. I can’t wait for everyone to see what’s in store…”

Emmerdale producer, Laura Shaw, added: “We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Bradley to the Emmerdale family. Bradley brings a wealth of talent and his warmth, wit and charisma makes him perfect for this new Emmerdale role.

“We have some wonderful stories for him to play and we can't wait for the audience to see Bradley bring his new character bursting into life on screen.”