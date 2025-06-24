Sky Sports has confirmed the TV channel for Day 5 of England vs India 🏏

The first test between England and India is finely poised.

Ben Stokes and his side are chasing 371.

But how can you follow the action from home?

The final day of England’s test match against India promises plenty of drama - if the weather doesn’t get in the way. Ben Stokes and his men have been set a hefty chase of 371 for the win.

Throughout the summer the two giants of cricket will be competing to lift the inaugural Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. Five tests are set to take place between June and August - so plenty is left to play for.

With plenty of drama on the table on the final day of the test, viewers will want to make sure they know how to tune in. Here’s all you need to know:

How to watch England vs India Day 5?

Harry Brook during England's first innings at Headingley | Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sky Sports will once again be showing all of the action from Headingley - and the rest of the test series this summer. If you have a Now TV sports package you will also be able to tune in.

The coverage is set to begin at 10.15am today (June 24) with the action due to begin at 11am - if the weather doesn’t decide to have a say. Coverage is set to continue throughout the rest of the day.

For those who don’t have a Sky Sports or Now subscription, the BBC will carry highlights this evening. Today at the Test is due to start at 7pm on BBC Two and will last for an hour.

Which TV channel is the cricket on today?

As previously mentioned, the test match will be live on Sky Sports. It is set to be on both the Main Event/ HD and Cricket/ HD channels.

The action will be live on both Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event from 10.15am. If you have Now TV and have the sports package, simply go to the sports tab to find the cricket.

The Beeb’s highlights will be on BBC Two from 7pm.

What is the weather forecast for Headingley?

England’s attempt to chase down the victory over India will not only have to overcome the world’s best bowler - in Jasprit Bumrah - but also the lovely weather of a British summer. The Met Office is currently (as of 9.45am) forecasting rain throughout the morning, risking potential disruption.

The overview on the national forecaster’s website adds: “Light rain changing to sunny intervals by early evening.” According to the latest forecast, the Met Office is predicting a 90% chance of rain at 11am, 80% at 12pm and 80% at 1pm.

