Hands up if you are already excited for the John Lewis Christmas advert 👌 🎄

The John Lewis Christmas advert is a firm fixture of the festive calendar.

It has been released every year since 2007.

But when exactly could the 2025 edition arrive?

It might be summer, but we are just over 150 days away from Christmas. Before you know it the leaves will be changing colour and falling from the trees, the nights will be closing in and the elf will be back on the shelf.

Nothing says the festive season has arrived quite like the arrival of the John Lewis Christmas advert. A true British seasonal tradition, it is one of the most highly anticipated releases each and every year.

But while the advert might be a little while off yet, you might be wondering how much longer you will have to wait. Here’s all you need to know:

When did previous John Lewis Christmas adverts release?

Still from the John Lewis Christmas advert 2024. Photo: John Lewis | John Lewis

The John Lewis Christmas advert is nearing its 20th anniversary and the records for the early years unfortunately remain a bit more vague than the present. The exact release dates for the first seven, from 2007 to 2013, have been lost to the sands of time, but they did drop in the same month.

However for the adverts post 2014, we have exact release dates that can be used as reference points when looking ahead to the 2025 advert. The release dates have been as follows:

2007 - Shadows, released in December

2008 - Clues, released in December

2009 - The Feeling, released in December

2010 - A Tribute to Givers, released in December

2011 - The Long Wait, released in December

2012 - The Journey, released in December

2013 - The Bear and the Hare, released in December

2014 - Monty The Penguin, November 7

2015 - The Man on the Moon, November 6

2016 - Buster the Boxer, November 10

2017 - Moz the Monster, November 10

2018 - The Boy and the Piano, November 15

2019 - Excitable Edgar, November 14

2020 - Give a Little Love, November 13

2021 - An Unexpected Guest, November 4

2022 - The Beginner, November 10

2023 - Snapper, November 9

2024 - The Gifting Hour, November 14

When could John Lewis Christmas ad come out in 2025?

Looking back on the list above, it does give us plenty of previous release dates to go on - even this far in advance. John Lewis will start to tease the advert close to the time, so keep your eyes peeled.

Based on the previous trends, it is likely that the 2025 edition of the John Lewis Christmas advert will arrive in November. In terms of when exactly in that month the previous adverts have been released, it has bounced around a fair bit.

The earliest release date has been November 4 - with 2021’s An Unexpected Guest - and the latest was November 15 for 2018’s The Boy and the Piano. The most recent one arrived on November 14, 2024.

Recent adverts have also been released on a Thursday - November 10 in 2022, November 9 in 2023 and November 14 last year. It means you can likely expect this year’s one to arrive on a Thursday.

Potential candidates include November 6 and November 13, looking ahead on the calendar.

