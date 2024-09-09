This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Kate Winslet returns to the big screen this week, with the biopic “Lee” opening in UK cinemas from Friday (September 13 2024.)

The film, directed by Ellen Kuras, follows the life of Vogue model-turned-war photographer Elizabeth “Lee” Miller.

But what have early reviews for the film been so far, and how long is the WWII biopic set to run for?

Having spent the first part of 2024 gracing our television screens with her lead role in “The Regime,” Oscar-winner Kate Winslet returns to the big screen this week with “Lee.”

The film, which chronicles the extraordinary life of New York model-turned-war correspondent Elizabeth “Lee” Miller, had its world premiere as part of the 2023 Toronto International Film Festival and is set to finally get a theatrical run through Sky Cinema, before it eventually arrives on Sky’s premium services - including NOW TV.

Based on the biography written by Miller’s son, “The Lives of Lee Miller,” production for the film initially started in 2015 with first-time director Ellen Kuras picked to lead the production, while Winslet herself lobbied for the film to be made, with reports claiming she was heavily involved in the production, casting and even financing for the film.

But seven years later (with two years of the pandemic account for those delays), what would appear to be Winslet’s labour of love is finally set for a public release; but who was Lee Miller and is the film worth your time this weekend, or is it another viewing of “Beetlejuice Beetlejuice” for yourself?

What is “Lee” about?

The official synopsis for “Lee” reads: “The story of American photographer Lee Miller, a fashion model who became an acclaimed war correspondent for Vogue magazine during World War II.”

Who was Lee Miller?

Kate Winslet takes on the role of renowned WWII photographer Elizabeth "Lee" Miller in the biopic "Lee," our in UK cinemas from this week. | Getty Images

Born in 1907 in Poughkeepsie, New York, Miller began her career as a model in the 1920s, after being discovered by Condé Nast, the publisher of Vogue, who soon ensured she became one of the most sought after models of the era. However, it would be her move to Paris in 1929 that led her to a remarkable change in careers.

Becoming an apprentice to the renowned surrealists Man Ray, Miller’s work was deeply influenced by the surrealist movement as she explored new techniques during her time in avant-garde Paris,. However, with the advent of World War II, Miller became a photojournalist for Vogue magazine, covering some of the most significant events during the conflict.

Miller covered the Blitz in London, the liberation of Paris, and the horrors of the Nazi concentration camps. Her photographs of the liberation of Buchenwald and Dachau concentration camps are particularly haunting and powerful.One of the most famous photographs of Lee Miller was taken by her friend David E. Scherman, a fellow war correspondent, in Hitler’s bathtub in Munich, shortly after his death.

After the war, Miller suffered from what would now be recognized as post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD). She withdrew from photography and lived a relatively quiet life in England with her husband, the British surrealist painter and writer Roland Penrose, until her death on July 21, 1977.

If the name seems to ring a bell after going to the cinema earlier this year, you’d be correct in overhearing it; Kirsten Dunst’s character in Alex Garland’s film “Civil War” was named after the WWII photojournalist, during a film which centred on journalism during a US civil war.

Who stars alongside Kate Winslet in “Lee?”

Quite the who’s who, according to the cast list on the Internet Movie Database (IMDB): the following performers have been cast in lead roles for the film:

Kate Winslet as Lee Miller

Marion Cotillard as Solange d'Ayen

Andrea Riseborough as Audrey Withers

Andy Samberg as David Scherman

Noémie Merlant as Nusch Éluard

Josh O'Connor as Antony Penrose

Alexander Skarsgård as Roland Penrose

Arinzé Kene as Major Jonesy

Vincent Colombe as Paul Éluard

Patrick Mille as Jean D'Ayen

Samuel Barnett as Cecil Beaton

Zita Hanrot as Ady Fidelin

James Murray as Colonel Spencer

What is the run time for “Lee?”

“Lee” has a cinematic runtime of 117 minutes, which works out in Lehman’s terms as one hour and 57 minutes; so including trailers, expect to be at the cinema for longer than two hours.

What is the age rating for “Lee?”

“Lee” has been rated 15 by the British Board of Film Classification due to “Holocaust images, strong language, sexual violence (and) brief injury detail.” In their summary explanation for the age rating, the BBFC wrote: “This powerful biographical drama concerning photographer and war correspondent Elizabeth 'Lee' Miller contains harrowing scenes set inside a Concentration camp, and also vividly conveys the harsh treatment of women.”

Have there been any early reviews for “Lee?”

There have been several reviews of “Lee” after its screening at TIFF 2023, with most reviews positive regarding the film.

On Rotten Tomatoes, “Lee” holds a critics rating of 68% currently, certifying the film as “Fresh,” with the critical consensus stating that despite a strong performance from Winslet, the biopic does fall into the usual trappings of tropes found in conventional biopics. Some felt it was “by the numbers,” but a good first outing for debut director Ellen Kuras.

Will you be going to see Kate Winslet’s latest film, “Lee,” when it arrives in cinemas this week or will you be waiting for its home premiere? For those looking to head to the cinemas, “Lee” is included as part of Odeon’s “MyLIMITLESS” membership - which allows unlimited access to films each month and 10% off food and drink.