A third celebrity has left Strictly Come Dancing - but who was it? 💃🕺📺

Another star has left Strictly Come Dancing series 23.

Two celebrities faced the dreaded dance-off.

But which couple has waltzed away for the final time?

It has been another week of incredible highs and dramatic lows on the Strictly Come Dancing ballroom. One of the cast secured their first 10 from the judges, but for another it was the end of the road.

The celebs and their professional dancing partners took to the dance floor to perform their latest routines yesterday (October 18) under the distinguished eyes of the judging panel. It was a mixed bag of scores ranging from the impressive to the worrying, but the public still had to have their say.

Once again, the lines opened after all of the performances on Saturday evening and the votes have been totted up. The two couples who fell to the bottom of the overall leaderboard faced

But who has danced their final routine on Strictly series 23? Here’s all you need to know:

What did the leaderboard look like in Strictly week 4?

Strictly Come Dancing class of 2025 | BBC

It was not a themed week on the iconic BBC competition this time around, after the glitz and Hollywood glamour of movie week seven days ago. However, K-Pop Demon Hunters appeared once more this time in the form of Golden during Ellie and Vito’s couples choice.

The Strictly panel of judges cast their eyes over the routines on Saturday night and gave out the scores. It ranged from extreme highs to the lowest score in week four history.

The leaderboard after the judges scores, before the public vote was totted up, was as followed for week four:

Alex and Johannes - 36

Lewis and Katya - 34

Amber and Nikita - 33

Ellie and Vito - 31

George and Alexis - 30

Jimmy and Lauren - 29

Vicky and Kai - 29

Balvinder and Julian - 28

Karen and Carlos - 27

Harry and Karen - 26

Stefan and Dianne - 26

Chris and Nadiya - 24

La Voix and Aljaž - 14

The score of 14 for La Voix was the worst-ever in week four of Strictly in the show’s history. But the public still had the chance to influence the result .

How does the Strictly Come Dancing scoring work in 2025?

Craig Revel Horwood is a judge on Strictly Come Dancing in 2025 | BBC

Once again the scoring is based on a mixture of the scores from the judges and the public vote. These two are combined together to give an overall score and that has been worked out, the celebrities who are the bottom of the table will face the dreaded dance-off.

When it comes to the dance-off, the decision to leave is left solely to the judges. However, in a twist for 2025, the head judge does not always have the casting vote - which will separate the two celebrities if the votes are tied after the dance-off.

For series 23, the casting vote is being rotated around the panel and for week four Craig Revel Horwood had it. But would he need to use it?

Who was in the dance-off in Strictly week 4?

The Strictly Come Dancing results show returned tonight (October 19) and it revealed which of the celebs would face the dreaded dance-off. For week four, the bottom two was:

Chris Robshaw and Nadiya Bychkova

Balvinder Sopal and Julian Caillon

It might have come as a shock to viewers with Balvinder being firmly in the middle of the pack during the judges’ scoring. Despite scoring a 14 on Saturday, La Voix clearly charmed the public enough to avoid ending up in the bottom two.

But fortunately for the bottom two, they still had a chance to save their spot in the competition. Taking to the ballroom floor once more, the couples performed their routine for week four once more.

Chris and Nadiya did a Salsa to Latin Pop sensation Ricky Martin’s Maria. Balvinder and Julian once more performed a paso doble to Diablo Rojo by Rodrigo y Gabriela.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing in week 4?

Chris Robshaw is a former England rugby union player and captain. He said: "This is about as far out of my comfort zone as it gets! I’m hoping to take my dad dancing to a whole new level, and my mum can’t wait to drag me along to her Zumba class." | BBC

After the bottom two had performed their routines once more, the decision on who to save came down to the judges. The panel was split and for the first time this season, the casting vote was required.

Motsi Mabuse opted to save Balvinder, before Shirley Ballas and Anton Du Beke both voted to save Chris. However, Craig Revel Horwood had the casting vote and he used it to save Balvinder Sopal.

It meant that former England rugby captain Chris Robshaw was eliminated. He is the third star to leave Strictly series 23.

He said: “I’ve loved it, I’ve had an amazing partner, for me, coming onto this journey, I had no confidence.

“To be told I had world class qualities on the dancefloor today, even though we have to go home, that’s amazing to hear so thank you very much. It’s given me such confidence.”

