Meet your firefighters: Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue hold free open days at stations across the county
The county’s fire and rescue service is throwing open the doors of its stations to host family fun days. And even better – entry is free.
There will be loads to do, including live demos, colouring competitions and the chance to dunk a firefighter.
And for everyone who has ever longed to take a peek inside the emergency vehicles, you’re in luck – because you can do that too, as well as trying out some of the firefighting equipment.
There will also be fire safety advice on hand, and some tasty refreshments.
Chief Fire Officer, Andrew Hopkinson said: “These events are a great opportunity to meet your local firefighters and find out more about the work they do, all while raising funds for The Fire Fighters Charity”.
There will also be a charity car wash at Bedford Fire Station from 10am to 1pm on Sunday, July 13.
Here’s when the open days are happening:
Luton Fire Station, Studley Road – Saturday, July 12: 12pm – 4pm
Stopsley Fire Station, Stopsley Way – Saturday, July 19: 12pm – 4pm
Woburn Fire Station, George Street – Sunday, July 27: 12pm – 4pm
Potton Fire Station, Braybrooks Drive – Saturday, August 2: 12pm – 4pm
Bedford Fire Station, Barkers Lane – Saturday, August 9: 12pm – 4pm
Leighton Buzzard Fire Station, Lake Street – Saturday, August 23: 11am – 3pm
Biggleswade Fire Station, Chestnut Avenue – Saturday, August 30: 10am – 2pm
Ampthill Fire Station, Oliver Street – Saturday, September 6: 12pm – 4pm
Toddington Fire Station, Dunstable Road – Saturday, September 13: 12pm – 4pm
Sandy Fire Station, Ivel Road – Sunday, September 21: 12pm – 4pm
Harrold Fire Station, Odell Road – Saturday, September 27: 12pm – 4pm
Kempston Fire Station, Southfield Road – Saturday, October 4: 12pm – 4pm
Shefford Fire Station, Ivel Road – Saturday, November 1: 12pm – 4pm
The date of the open day at Dunstable Fire Station is to be confirmed, after it was postponed earlier this month.
