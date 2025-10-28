More than 570 works set to be displayed at Leighton Buzzard Art Society’s annual exhibition
Described as one of the town’s major cultural events, the exhibition will be staged at All Saints Church on Friday October 31 and Saturday November 1.
It provides an opportunity for residents to meet members of the society, and see original pieces of art across a wide range of styles.
More than 570 works are set to feature in the exhibition, from 85 of the society’s members.
Displayed works will be on sale, while many artists will also have cards available for purchase, plus there will be a raffle.
The exhibition will be open between 10am and 5pm on both days, with the church coffee shop open throughout for visitors to enjoy refreshments.
An exhibition preview party is taking place on Thursday October 30 between 7pm and 9pm, with the exhibition due to be opened by Labour MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard Alex Mayer.