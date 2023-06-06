Psychic and wellbeing fair comes to Leighton Buzzard
A psychic and wellbeing fair is coming to Leighton Buzzard this month.
The event will be held at the British Legion on Saturday, June 17 from 11am until 1pm.
Advertisement
Advertisement
It features holistic therapists, psychic, shamanic, angelic, oracle, rune and tarot readers, aura imaging and iridology, while retailers will be selling crystals, handmade crafts and jewellery, healthy living and wellbeing products and many other unique items.
Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events – which is organising the event – said: "You'll find all sorts of interesting gifts, ideal for presents or if you want to treat yourself. Come down if you're feeling a bit stressed, want to find out about your past and what the future holds, or if you just fancy a relaxing me-day with friends, family and likemindede people."