News you can trust since 1861
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
BA staff hit by cyber security breach with personal information hacked
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Princess Eugenie gives birth to second child - shares picture and name

Psychic and wellbeing fair comes to Leighton Buzzard

The fair, run by local company Deer Spirit Events, had previously been held at Leighton Town Football Club
By cris andrewsContributor
Published 6th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Jun 2023, 10:17 BST

A psychic and wellbeing fair is coming to Leighton Buzzard this month.

The event will be held at the British Legion on Saturday, June 17 from 11am until 1pm.

It features holistic therapists, psychic, shamanic, angelic, oracle, rune and tarot readers, aura imaging and iridology, while retailers will be selling crystals, handmade crafts and jewellery, healthy living and wellbeing products and many other unique items.

Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing ShowsDeer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Shows
Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Shows
Most Popular

    Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events – which is organising the event – said: "You'll find all sorts of interesting gifts, ideal for presents or if you want to treat yourself. Come down if you're feeling a bit stressed, want to find out about your past and what the future holds, or if you just fancy a relaxing me-day with friends, family and likemindede people."

    Related topics:Leighton BuzzardBritish Legion