Travis Scott’s imminent arrival in the United Kingdom continues a busy week of music in the country, with both Wireless and TRNSMT festivals set to take place later this week.

There were questions over whether the rapper and Catcus Jack entrepreneur would be able to perform in Manchester and London, though, after he was arrested in June 2024 - it could have thrown up issues for the artist’s visa to enter the United Kingdom.

On June 20, Scott was arrested for disorderly intoxication and trespassing at Miami Beach Marina, the BBC reported, with the rapper said to have been shouting at people on a yacht. Scott was said to have “disregarded officers’ command” and started shouting and disturbing residents, according to the report.

However, Scott later admitted he had been drinking, with his legal representatives citing: “Mr Scott was briefly detained due to a misunderstanding. There was absolutely no physical altercation involved, and we thank the authorities for working with us towards a swift and amicable resolution."

Had things panned out differently though, the Home Office could have banned Scott from entering the United Kingdom and performing in London and Manchester - much like some other musicians have dealt with previously.

Why could Travis Scott not have been able to perform in the UK after his arrest?

Travis Scott performs during Michael Rubin's 2023 Fanatics Super Bowl Party; the “Astroworld” musician is set to perform two dates in the UK this week despite being arrested in June 2024 in Miami (Credit: Getty Images) | Getty Images for Fanatics

The Home Office can refuse entry to people to the United Kingdom if they have a prior conviction or engage in activity deemed “unacceptable behaviour.” This can range from hate speech and promoting ideologies that are deemed offensive in the UK, to criminal activity that in the past has shown elements of concern should they enter the United Kingdom.

The exact legislation from the Home Office, particularly part 9.3.1 of the Immigration rules reads: ”An application for entry clearance, permission to enter or permission to stay must be refused where the applicant's presence in the UK is not conducive to the public good because of their conduct, character, associations or other reasons (including convictions which do not fall within the criminality grounds).”

What musicians have previously not been allowed to perform in the United Kingdom?

Snoop Dogg has previously been banned for a period of time entering the United Kingdom after a “violent altercation” at Heathrow airport in 2006. The beloved rapper has since be granted permission to enter the United Kingdom after an appeal over the Home Office’s decision (Credit: Getty Images)

There have been several times that a musician has been prevented from entering the United Kingdom to perform, however, a number of those bans have since been overturned upon appeal.

Snoop Dogg was originally banned from entering the United Kingdom in 2007 over what was described as a “violent incident” at Heathrow Airport in 2006, however, the rapper was allowed back into the country in 2010 after an appeal to the Home Office.

Controversial young hip-hop star Tyler, The Creator was also banned from the United Kingdom for some time after the “Lonely Boy” artist was found to be promoting homophobic sentiments in his music - a move that also led to the New Zealand Home Office banning him from performing at the Big Day Out festival, though the ban only lasted three to five years and he was allowed back into the country in 2018.

More recently, 6ix9ine was banned from entering the United Kingdom after pleading guilty to several charges regarding his involvement in the Nine Trey Gangsters arrest in 2018 for charges related to racketeering, weapon possession, and conspiracy to commit murder.

Are tickets still available to see Travis Scott perform in the United Kingdom?

There are still tickets to see Travis Scott performing in the United Kingdom this week, with the rapper performing in London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on July 11 and then Manchester’s Co-Op Live on July 13, 2024. Both gigs look set to go ahead.