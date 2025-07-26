The Hit List is back for a brand new series on the BBC 🎤

Music quiz show The Hit List is back with another series.

A jackpot of £10,000 is up for grabs again.

But who are the presenters and where do you know them from?

It is time to once again put your music knowledge to the test in the BBC’s hit quiz show The Hit List. Back for its eighth series, the show will be welcoming three more pairs to compete for a jackpot of £10,000.

Contestants must prove they are the masters of the playlist by naming as many hit songs and artists as possible under intense pressure. Viewers can test themselves at home as the latest episode airs this evening (July 26).

But where do you know The Hit List’s presenters from? Here’s all you need to know:

What time is The Hit List on TV today?

Rochelle Humes and Marvin Humes

The show returned to BBC One last weekend for its eighth series. A total of nine episodes are expected - with today (July 26) being the second of the season.

It is due to air at 6.20pm and will last for approximately 45 minutes. The Hit List will be followed by a repeat of Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel.

Who is on The Hit List this week?

The three pairs who will compete in the latest episode, via Radio Times, includes brothers Cam and Bailey from Sawbridgeworth, Hertfordshire. They will be going up against best friends Holly and Khadi from London and Cardiff.

The third and final pairing is stepdad and stepdaughter Mark and Lauren from South Derbyshire. Each of the teams will be hoping to walk away with the £10,000 jackpot at the end of the episode.

Who presents The Hit List?

Since it premiered back in 2019, The Hit List has been presented by the same pair of co-hosts. Married couple Marvin and Rochelle Humes are on presenting duty for the quiz show.

Marvin is best known for being part of British boyband JLS - which finished as runners up on The X Factor in 2008. Outside of music he has also worked as a radio presenter and currently can be heard on Kiss.

He previously had a spell hosting The Voice UK, alongside Emma Willis, between 2014 and 2016. Marvin also competed in I’m a Celebrity in 2023.

Rochelle (nee Wiseman) had her first taste of fame as a member of S Club Juniors but is best known for being in The Saturdays. Away from music she has co-presented Ninja Warrior UK from 2015 to 2022 with Ben Shephard and Chris Kamara.

She has also regularly been a relief presenter on ITV’s This Morning. Rochelle also appeared in the UK version of Disney film W ish in 2023.

The couple have been married since 2012 and share three children - two daughters and a son.

