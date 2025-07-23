'A really big thank you' - open gardens another success

Even the rain didn’t stop visitors enjoying the gardens! Photo: David Miller

A really big thank you! Yet another year and another successful event featuring some wonderful, private gardens within our town. A special thank you goes to all those who supported the Open Gardens event and helped raise an incredible £1,450 which will be divided equally between Willen Hospice and Music24 Singing Cafes.

A very important thank you goes to the 12 homeowners who agreed to allow members of the public access to their gardens. Gardening has become a bit challenging in recent years due to climate change, but the quality of gardens still attracted a high number of visitors who braved the rather unusually warm weather and heavy rain to explore the gardens during the two day event.

Thank you also for the continued support from Fine Homes Property for their sponsorship and for covering the cost of all our publicity and event programmes designed by Little Stringers Design Studio. Thank you to Selections once again for their invaluable help in being the point of sale for the programmes. We also greatly appreciated the generous contributions from Tesco, Pizza Express, Greggs and Darren’s plant stall LB market. Thank you to Leighton Linslade Town Council for their ongoing support for this annual community event. Finally, to all the volunteers who generously gave their time and donations of plants and cakes to make this event such a success.

We are always looking for new gardens in Leighton-Linslade to join our open gardens programme. If you are interested, please email Gill Miller: [email protected]