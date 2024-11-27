Alive After 5 returns to the High Street this December
Keep the High Street Alive by joining us for this festive Glow Event from 5pm – 8pm on Friday, December 6 at the Market Cross.
Beneath the twinkling glow of Christmas decorations, you’ll be captivated by a living snow globe, marvel at the daring feats of Juggling Inferno and witness the ethereal beauty of Corvus Angelicus.
As you wander, explore the vibrant creative stalls, savour delicious food and festive drinks from our local vendors, or pick up a favourite take away from one of our town centre eateries.
Throughout the evening there will be special performances by Rock Choir and opportunities to get hands-on with art and craft activities!
The Town Council is fully committed to celebrating our Town Centre with Cllr Joseph Symes, Chair of the Cultural and Economic Services Committee saying: "These events are a great way for the people to enjoy their town and support local High Street businesses."
So, bring your friends and family and join us on the High Street for an evening festive food, music and entertainment.