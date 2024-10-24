Alton Towers Resort back with a bang with new fireworks show

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The resort’s popular fireworks extravaganza will feature an all-new show based on the story of Nemesis Reborn, to celebrate the iconic ride’s triumphant return for 2024

Alton Towers Resort is set to light up the Staffordshire skies as it unveils plans for its latest Fireworks show on 8th-10th November.

This year’s electrifying display will be based on the story of Nemesis Reborn, to celebrate the iconic ride returning with a vengeance for 2024. As day turns into night, guests will be invited to the Phalanx Expo, a showcase headed up by the shadowy organisation charged with keeping the Nemesis beast under control.

Using the famous Towers as the backdrop, the spectacle will be filled with stunning lights, live music and breathtaking pyrotechnics, with tickets available for three nights – 8th, 9th and 10th November.

Alton Towers Resort fireworks light up the sky by the Wicker Man

Bianca Sammut, Divisional Director at Alton Towers Resort, said: “We can’t wait for guests to feel the thrill of the UK’s most immersive fireworks show.

“Building from previous years, 2024 promises to be bigger, brighter and bolder than ever before, weaving in captivating story and surprises in true Alton Towers Resort fashion.”

Opening each day of the event from 10am, guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy more than 40 world class rides and attractions into the evening or in the dark until 9pm, before the end of the main theme park season.

In a commitment to accessibility and inclusivity, the Fireworks show will also include a British Sign Language interpreter.

Fireworks at Alton Towers Resort

Taking more than 12 months to devise, design and create, the Fireworks extravaganza is delivered in partnership with the award-winning Jubilee Fireworks, who are renowned for delivering dynamic, innovative and artistic performances, lighting up the sky across the globe.

Guests can book their ticket from just £43, which includes all-day theme park entry and fireworks, or even upgrade their visit by extending with a Short Break, with prices starting from £225* for a family of four, including bed and breakfast, a choice of live evening entertainment across the Resort’s themed hotels, free parking and complimentary round of Extraordinary Golf.

A Fireworks VIP Package is also available from £200pp, which includes access to the Golden Circle viewing area, a buffet dinner, gold fastracks, free car parking, unlimited digital ride photos, as well as glow in the dark merchandise.