Art and Stamps come together.

Poster with information of the event,

The Leighton Buzzard stamp and postcard society have teamed up with the local art group to display their work to the local community.

Local artist Mandy came along to the stamp and postcard club one evening, Cap in hand asking if she could borrow their display boards. After a short conversation, the two groups thought it might be an Idea to hold a joint display day and save on costs.

The poster was designed by Peter Couchman and includes his lovely artwork, the original will be displayed at the show.

The stamp and Postcard society are keen to promote their hobby and have work by club members on display plus advice for those wishing to start a new pastime.

Stamp and Art Committee members

Young visitors will be most welcome as it is they who will carry on the Hobby which is almost into its 200th year, keen collectors of the past were Freddie Mercury and many other celebrities including King George V and the late Queen Elizabeth II which gives it its name of Hobby of kings and King of Hobbies.

A stamp Auctioneer will be on hand to value your existing collection and give advice to anyone wishing to sell. Although our aim is to encourage new collectors and encourage existing ones.

Artists will be displaying their work and are looking forward to sharing their skills with members of the public.

Further information can be obtained from Richard Page. Email [email protected] or Mob-07538710027