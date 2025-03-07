Candle Light Sessions return to The Crooked Crow Bar

Eddy Smith - back at The Crooked Crow Bar for the Candle Light sessions

The 13th March sees the return of the magical Candlelight Sessions at The Crooked Crow Bar, Leighton Buzzard’s independent venue, this month featuring Eddy Smith. With seating at tables and wine and cheeseboards available, a great relaxing way to spend an evening!

Eddy captivates his audiences with a unique husky voice and tasteful piano accompaniment. He’s now widely recognised as one of the major male vocalists on the Country Soul and Blues circuit, His infectious melodies and soulful song-writing has drawn comparisons to the likes of Joe Cocker, JJ Grey and Marcus King to name a few. His music, accompanied by gospel-like organ, has an irresistible blend of various Americana styles, such as Blues, Soul, Country and Rock.

Eddy is quite a favourite at festivals these days as well having appeared on some of the UK's most prestigious stages, including The Isle of Wight Festival, Black Deer, The Long Road, Americana UK Festival, Cambridge Folk, The British Country Music Festival and more. At the other end of the spectrum he’s also played the Birmingham Symphony Hall. Tickets are £7 (+ booking fee) from the Crooked Crow Bar website - https://www.crookedcrowbar.com/

Other events this week include ‘The Big Fat Quiz of The Crow’ on Wednesday 12th - no pre-booking is needed. There are daft rounds and rubbish prizes, teams of up to 6 people with £1 entry per person (8pm start). On Friday 14th, the brilliant AC/DC tribute band ‘Let There B/DC’ return with their authentic sound providing an exciting, high energy show. Recapturing the essence of a 1970’s AC/DC performance, delivering all the favourites such as Highway to Hell, Whole Lotta Rosie and Thunderstruck together with rare and seldom heard album tracks such as Walk All Over You, Soul Stripper and Kicked in The Teeth and many, many more. Tickets are available from the Crooked Crow website.

Bike rally favourites ‘V8’ are back on Saturday 15th with a blend of hard rock and metal belters live from 9pm. This event is free and admission on a first come basis. Music starts at around 9pm.