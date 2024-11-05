Christmas Bazaar in Heath and Reach

St Leonard's Church in Heath and Reach begins it's festive season on Saturday, 23rd November by holding it's annual Christmas Bazaar in the church hall on Leighton Road LU7 0AA

Entry is free and the fun begins at 1pm.

There will be something for everyone with games and numerous stalls providing plants, cakes and many ideas for unique gifts.

Musical entertainment will be provided by children from St Leonard's school and refreshments will be available all afternoon.

Any enquiries to Jane Newman [email protected]

We hope to see you there.