Creativebuzz makers market back on 14th September

After the success of our first market in May we're back with more stalls from local creative talent, live music and some tasty food! It's also our third birthday so come celebrate with us.

We’re very excited to announce that we’re hosting our second Makers Market - Saturday 14th September hosted by creativebuzz (a social collective of local creatives) come celebrate our third birthday with us.

We’d love you to pop down and see us at our local makers market hosted by creativebuzz on the 14th Sep from 8:30am - 3pm Leighton Buzzard town centre at the bottom of the high street.

Discover an exciting array of local talent including illustration, textiles, prints, cards, ceramics live music and tasty food! Whether you’re looking for local handmade fantastic gifts, something for your home … we have it all.

Local creatives makers market

Who are creativebuzz? We are a friendly community of 450+ like-minded creatives in and around the local area, set up during lockdown to bring people together. We are now making it our mission to bring more creative talent together, create collaborations and give each other support whilst making the town a more creative and fun place to live, work and play.