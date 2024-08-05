Go along for a Sunday afternoon cream tea in Heath and Reach
St Leonard's Church in Heath and Reach will be holding another of their delicious traditional cream teas on Sunday, 11th August.
Held around the church hall (inside if wet) on Leighton Road, LU7 0AA, from 3pm to 5pm.
There will be live music and a chance to view the village quilt which was completed in the year 2000.
Donations payable on the day with contactless payment available.
Any enquiries to Jane Newman on 01525 237421.
