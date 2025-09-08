Leighton Buzzard Art Society - Annual Art Exhibition

Do come alnog and enjoy the exhibition!

The Leighton Buzzard Art Society will be holding their annual Exhibition in All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard on Friday 31st October and Saturday 1st November..

The exhibition has become one of the town’s major cultural events. This is a great opportunity to view original pieces of art from local artists in a wide range of styles, meet our members and find out about the Society.

You will also be able to buy the displayed works, the vast majority of which are original and, additionally, many of the artists will have cards for sale. This could be a great opportunity to buy that early Christmas present!

We will also be holding a raffle with hamper prizes.

We would like to thank All Saints Church for continuing to allow us to use the Church; it is fantastic to be able to exhibit in such a beautiful space.

The Church coffee shop will be open for the duration of the exhibition so why not pop in for a viewing and treat yourself to coffee and cake as well !

Details of this event and all other Society activities are available on the Society website – www.lbas.org.uk