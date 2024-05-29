Lets swap together for good: Packed programme of Great Big Green Week events in Leighton Buzzard

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Great Big Green Week returns to Leighton Buzzard at the beginning of June during the Month of Community for the second year running. It promises to offer a great mix of events to get actively involved in. For the full events list please visit: greatbiggreenweek.com/green-week-events/great-big-green-week-leighton-buzzard/

A national UK wide initiative, Great Big Green Week was first established in 2021 to coincide with the COP26 climate change conference by the Climate Coalition of charities. It is supported by charities such as the www.wegottickets.com/event/618375 National Trust, the Co-op, Christian Aid, the WI and World Refill Day amongst others.

The theme for this year's event is "Let's Swap Together for Good".

The festival is being held by a range of local organisations, charities and businesses across the town and feature great range family activities, talks and community events all designed to raise awareness of supporting nature and bring people together to protect the planet and inspire collective action for the climate.

Great Big Green Week Leighton Buzzard 2024

The event starts officially on 8 June and begins with the town's Volunteering Fair which will feature over 25 local charities including a range of local green groups who will all be promoting their volunteering opportunities. Please support this intiative by attending All Saints Church . In parallel and alongside the fair, there will be lots of green activities at the "Love Nature in the Churchyard" with a tree trail, plant sale and seed bomb activity.

Other activities planned throughout the week are:

Plant Sale held by Leighton-Linslade in Bloom on Saturday 8 June from 10.30am to 12.30pm

Acoustic Jam (and Veggie Jam) Event at the Black Lion on Sunday 9 June from 3 to 6pm (for adults only)

Knolls Wood Guided Walk on Tuesday 11 June at 6.30pm led by the Friends of Knolls Wood (and also their Action Day on Sunday 23 June)

Community Energy Talk on Wednesday 12 June at 6pm at the Friends Meeting House

Clothes Swish Event at The Crooked Crow Bar with shopping from 8pm and drop off of clothes from 3pm (must be booked in advance at www.wegottickets.com/event/618375)

Youth Rangers Day (must be booked in advance via Eventbrite) held by the Wildlife Trust for Beds, Cambs and Northants on Saturday 15 June at 10am meeting at Totternhoe Knolls

90 minute Guided Walk with the Ramblers meeting at Parsons Close at 10am on Saturday 15 June

Range of litter Picks held throughout the week by the Friends of Tiddenfoot Waterside Park meeting at 9am at carpark

The week's events will also involve the Farmers Market and a Great Big Green Week Action Day (featuring Repair Cafe and Friends of the Earth stalls) at Leighton Buzzard Market on Saturday 15 March. The Repair Cafe and new Town Mayor, David Bligh, will announce at the Great Big Green Week market the winners of the "Design a Logo for the Borrowers LB" competition, as decided by members of Creative Buzz. Don't forget to enter the competition!

Finally on Sunday 16 June, there will be a Community Litter Pick at 11am meeting on Bridge Street at the Fly Past monument and a family friendly 'Let's make a vegetable instrument' fun day event including face painting and a plant stall at Ollie Vees.

Sunday 16 June also coincides with Father's Day and World Refill Day. Great Big Green Week is also an excellent opportunity to shop local and swap shopping habits and activities to support local and eco friendly shops such as Mimic Gifts, Nature's Harvest and The Refill or local Oxfam shop. Some sustainable and local gifts that you might consider getting for the men in your life include buying items such as:

reusable travel mug

homemade pottery items

DIY beard oil or shaving cream

sustainable wine

beeswax wraps

subscription to local eco-charity

fairtrade products

Great Big Green Week has been coordinated by Totally Leighton Buzzard who will hold the next Repair Cafe LB on Saturday 22 June at the Royal British Legion from 10.30am to 1.30pm. The Repair Cafe will be held as part of Great Big Green Week and also as part of the Great Get Together, which will mark the #Moreincommon campaign and coincides with what would have been the 50th anniversary of the birthday of the former Labour MP, Jo Cox.

Edwina Osborne, founder of Totally Leighton Buzzard says that "Collectively, Leighton Buzzard's Great Big Green Week programme of events highlights that we can all make a difference. Climate change is often seen as too big to fathom and unachievable for the individual. It is our collective response, enthusiasm and engagement across the local community that can drive change."