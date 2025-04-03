Market Event for families on Tuesday 15th April from 10am

Creative Workshops will be bringing their big art activity to town.

If you’re looking for something fun and free to do in the Easter holidays, bring the family down to our next Children’s Market Event.

This month we’re excited to welcome Creative Workshops who will be leading our Arty Party with a BIG ART activity! The art created by the children will brighten the High Street and will join the wonderful art already being created by local artists on our new planter-benches.

From there you can join Dotty Boots who will be entertaining us with songs and stories, then hop over to our balloon artists for a free balloon model. There will be lots of other craft and activity tables too, so get there early to ensure you don’t miss out.

And remember, you can always pick up a Leighton-Linslade Children’s Trail map and pencil from our stall, to try during the holidays. Look out for the NEW Curiosity Spotter trail too – a time-travel adventure to find curious objects from the towns past.

Just pop down to our stall on the High Street and join the holiday fun.