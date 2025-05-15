Market event for families on Tuesday 27th May, 10am - 2pm

May Half Term Family Event on the High Street.

If you’re looking for something fun and free to do this May half-term holiday, bring the family down to the High Street for our next Market Event for Families.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This month we’re excited to welcome The Animal Edge Mobile Farm! Come down and meet some furry farmyard friends – a real treat for animal lovers of all ages.

We’ll be joined by a wonderful stilt-walker who will brighten the day dressed as a beautiful butterfly and our expert face-painter will be on hand to create some FREE animal-themed faces!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Our craft table will be back again for colouring, stickers and creative animal-themed crafts and you can pick up a bug-hunting trail to take to the park afterwards.

You'll also be able to see the Big Art that was created by families at our last event, along with an exhibition showing the inspiration behind the artwork on the new planter-benches.

And remember, you can always pick up a Leighton-Linslade Children’s Trail map and pencil from our stall, to try during the holidays.

Celebrating ‘Love Your Local Market’ fortnight 2025