RBL: St David's Day Concert

The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL, Leighton Buzzard announce their first performance of 2025.

Many of you will know, The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL (originally Buckinghamshire) moved to Leighton Buzzard, Easter of last year. Supported by the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL, they quickly established their new home in The RBL Club, Leighton Buzzard. Having settled in to the local Community, The Band performed at a number of events, and supported the Town Mayor.

Well now it's time for The Band to perform for the first of a number of events planned for 2025.

Saturday 1st March, see's a St David's Day Concert. To be held in the amazing surroundings of All Saints Church, Leighton Buzzard, the Concert starts at 7pm.

St David's Day Concert

Mr. Gordon T. Davies AVCM hons. Dip.BM. hons. Director Of Music for The Band, is pleased to announce that "Chanteuses" will be making a guest performance at the Concert.

Many of you will remember the fantastic performance that Chanteuses, with Musical Director; Susan Cox, gave us all at the Poppy Prom Concert, last October.

Both The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL and Chanteuses will perform individual works as well as some collaborative performances.

The Concert will consist of two halves with The Church providing refreshments during a mid-show interval.

There will also be a raffle in support of the event.

Tickets for the event are: £12 for Adults and £8 for U16s.

Tickets can be purchased prior to the event by following this link: www.trybooking.com/uk/EHZQ

Or by scanning one of the QR codes on our Posters in various locations around Town. You can also keep up to date by checking Royal British Legion, Leighton Buzzard Branch. Facebook page or The Bedfordshire Band of the RBL own Facebook Page.

We hope that you will show your support for these two local organisations and enjoy a great evening of Music and Song. Look out for further updates as the Concert draws closer.

We would like to thank Eagle Graphics Printers here in Leighton Buzzard for assisting with the posters.