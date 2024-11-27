Review: Community and Compassion, Conquer Crisis!

Shahnaz ‘Shiny’ Hussain gives the lowdown on: "Come From Away," the winner of Best New Musical worldwide, tells the true and inspiring story of a lesser-known chapter of the 9/11 tragedy.

In the aftermath of the attacks, 7,000 airline passengers from around the world were stranded in Gander, Newfoundland, after US airspace was closed. With their airport overwhelmed, the small town's residents opened their homes and hearts, offering food, shelter, and support to the passengers, as well as care and attention to the animals trapped on the planes. On a day when we witnessed the worst of humanity, this uplifting musical celebrates the best of humanity and the power of kindness, community, and resilience in the face of crisis. It highlights how people from different backgrounds came together during a moment of global uncertainty and stepped up to an extraordinary situation.

"Come From Away" brings to life real characters, including the first female American Airlines captain, a quick-thinking town mayor, a New York firefighter's mother, and an eager local reporter. Their stories, born from a world-altering moment, powerfully celebrate hope, humanity, and unity. However, the musical also addresses difficult issues, such as how all-American flights were treated as bomb threats, how ordinary Muslims were perceived as threats, and how, in some cases, they were treated inhumanely and without dignity.

The show features a wealth of stories to be told and presents a non-stop 90-minute performance. All the characters are inspired by the real experiences of actual people. Each cast member portrays multiple roles, and while there are two or three main characters, every single member of the cast plays a significant part in the production, showcasing a hugely committed ensemble.

This musical is innovative and out of the ordinary; it is not your typical "bums on seats" show. I would describe it as an intelligent musical. The production is simply and minimally staged, featuring trees and a wooden slatted back wall that at times represents the plane's hold. The set of chairs and tables seamlessly transforms into the mayor's office, the town club, community hall, plane, bus, barbecue, and even Air Traffic Control. The brilliant use of lighting genius keeps us at the centre of the action.

The show is well-written, with amazing lyrics that relate the narrative beautifully, eloquently conveying the anxiety, frustration, despair, compassion, and even comical moments experienced by those affected.

The choreography is minimal but has a wealth of fast and intentional movement that swiftly transitions from scene to scene. The entire cast skilfully portrays both the islanders and the stranded passengers, moving effortlessly between roles with simple gestures. The movement also depicts the motion of the bus and plane. This fluidity and energy are incredibly effective, showcasing the cast's versatility and ingenuity in bringing the story to life. The seamless and brilliantly executed shifts add depth and dynamism to the performance.

The band was situated on stage, which I always love. They celebrated the community's Irish heritage when they immersed themselves in the performance, centre stage, playing pipe, fiddle, bodhrán, and accordion, and the energy was palpable.

Sadly, I missed a lot of the incredibly fast dialogue, which I couldn’t decipher due to my seat or possibly an issue with the sound. Because of this, I feel like I missed out somewhat, giving me even more reason to see it again - there’s so much to take in.

When the action finally came to a halt, the entire audience rose to their feet in unison, offering rapturous applause. Another show not to be missed.

If you want to experience this wonderful show get your tickets today at the Milton Keynes Theatre Box Office. But hurry as there aren’t many left!