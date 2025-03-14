Town turns out for art event

Local creatives and their friends gathered together on Monday evening to see the opening of a new art exhibition at Leighton Buzzard Library Theatre lounge. The paintings are the work of local artists Liz Judd and Sarah Cripps, and depict a journey through the trees around our town.

Councillor Victoria Harvey was invited to officially open the exhibition. She said how pleased she was to have a new space for art in the town, and to see our local environment celebrated in the art on show. ‘Leighton Buzzard is a very creative place,’ she declared.

Visitors looking at the art commented: ‘Superb art works… just as good as you would see in the Mall Galleries in London!’, ‘What a super exhibition’, ‘Great work’, and ‘Absolutely fantastic and so inspiring’.

Sarah and Liz, the artists, said ‘We’ve really enjoyed working together on this joint project. We normally have different styles and work with different subjects, media and scale so it’s been a brilliant challenge to bring our two perspectives to the theme of ‘rootedness’ in this exhibition. We do hope that people will enjoy seeing the paintings and maybe even buy one, or contact us about our other work or a bespoke piece of art for their home.’

You can see more about Liz and Sarah’s work online at www.ljartwork54.com (Liz) and www.sarahcrippsart.com (Sarah).

Organised by Leighton Buzzard Art Society, you can visit the exhibition on the second floor of the Library building on Lake Street. It’s open before and during shows at the theatre, so you should be able to see it at the following times:

Fri 14 March 7-10pm

Tues 18 March 5.45-8pm

Wed 19 March 1.15-4pm

Thurs 20 March 6.30-10pm

Sat 22 March 1.15-4pm and 5.15-8pm

Thurs 27 March 7-10pm

Fri 28 March 7-10pm

Sat 29 March 2.15-5pm and 7-10pm

Tues 1 April 6.30-10pm

Wed 2 April 7.15-10pm

Thurs 3 April 6.15-9pm

Fri 4 April 7.15-10pm

Sat 5 April 7.15-10pm

Sun 6 April 1.15-4pm and 6.15-9pm