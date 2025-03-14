Town turns out for art event
Councillor Victoria Harvey was invited to officially open the exhibition. She said how pleased she was to have a new space for art in the town, and to see our local environment celebrated in the art on show. ‘Leighton Buzzard is a very creative place,’ she declared.
Visitors looking at the art commented: ‘Superb art works… just as good as you would see in the Mall Galleries in London!’, ‘What a super exhibition’, ‘Great work’, and ‘Absolutely fantastic and so inspiring’.
Sarah and Liz, the artists, said ‘We’ve really enjoyed working together on this joint project. We normally have different styles and work with different subjects, media and scale so it’s been a brilliant challenge to bring our two perspectives to the theme of ‘rootedness’ in this exhibition. We do hope that people will enjoy seeing the paintings and maybe even buy one, or contact us about our other work or a bespoke piece of art for their home.’
You can see more about Liz and Sarah’s work online at www.ljartwork54.com (Liz) and www.sarahcrippsart.com (Sarah).
Organised by Leighton Buzzard Art Society, you can visit the exhibition on the second floor of the Library building on Lake Street. It’s open before and during shows at the theatre, so you should be able to see it at the following times:
Fri 14 March 7-10pm
Tues 18 March 5.45-8pm
Wed 19 March 1.15-4pm
Thurs 20 March 6.30-10pm
Sat 22 March 1.15-4pm and 5.15-8pm
Thurs 27 March 7-10pm
Fri 28 March 7-10pm
Sat 29 March 2.15-5pm and 7-10pm
Tues 1 April 6.30-10pm
Wed 2 April 7.15-10pm
Thurs 3 April 6.15-9pm
Fri 4 April 7.15-10pm
Sat 5 April 7.15-10pm
Sun 6 April 1.15-4pm and 6.15-9pm