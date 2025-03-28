What's on over the Easter Holidays

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Hatch a plan for the ultimate Easter break with Mulligans and Ninja Warrior UK.

Ditch the bunny holes for crazy golf holes atMulligans Milton Keynes this Easter Holidays! No need to (egg) hunt for family fun as Mulligans is sure to ‘putt’ a smile on the whole family’s face.

Mulligans Milton Keynes ​​centres around two 12-hole, crazy golf courses: one underwater and one enchanted forest-themed. The venue is also home to additional activities including electro-darts, pool and shuffleboard.

Split into zones, the venue has a full bar, with bespoke cocktail stations and offers a range of sharing plates to fuel all the fun.

Ninja Warrior UK

Mulligans Milton Keynes is open each day of the Easter Holidays, including Bank Holidays, to ensure non-stop family fun.

Parents can also let the kids loose at Ninja Warrior UK Milton Keynes for ninja-tastic eggs-ercise to burn off all their excess energy.

The park tests your Ninja skills while climbing, balancing and swinging across obstacles or bouncing across their inflatable – plus find out if you have what it takes to beat the Warped Wall!

To recharge after all the action, you can recoup in the cafe with a variety of drinks, snacks or mains. Over the school break, prospective Ninjas can snag two 1-hour sessions plus a sharing pizza, Monday-Friday after 4pm, for just £26.

Ninja Warrior UK

What’s more, families can enter a social media colouring competition at both venues, from Friday 11th April to be in with the chance of winning a birthday party for 10 people.

To book a session, visit: www.mrmulligan.com/milton-keynes or www.ninjawarrioruk.co.uk/mk