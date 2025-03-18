This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Vodafone, BT, KCOM, and Zen Internet have unveiled a gadget to keep users connected during power cuts

The Broadband Battery Backup ensures uninterrupted internet and landline use

Nearly two million Brits rely on landlines for alarms and telecare services

The new device is compact, easy to install, and comes with an emergency mode to reserve battery life

Landline-dependent customers can get the £150 tech at no cost

Vulnerable Brits who rely on their landline will no longer have to worry about losing internet or their home phone line during a power cut, thanks to a new gadget.

The Broadband Battery Backup backup device launched by Vodafone, BT, KCOM, and Zen Internet can keep users online for up to seven hours during major outages.

It’s particularly useful in a climate in which major storms - such as last year’s Storm Darragh - can leave hundreds of thousands of homes without power.

Although landline use has declined, nearly two million Brits still rely on them - particularly for home alarms and telecare equipment.

For many, staying connected during emergencies is vital, especially for the most vulnerable, who risk isolation when power is lost.

What does the Broadband Battery Backup backup device do?

Traditional battery backup systems are often bulky, heavy, and noisy, but Vodafone says its new device is compact and easy to install. It can offer between four and seven hours of backup, depending on the router and usage.

It switches from mains power to battery during an outage, ensuring uninterrupted connectivity.

It also features an emergency mode, which automatically reserves 25% of battery life - a crucial safeguard for those who may not realise a power cut has occurred overnight and need a reliable connection in the morning.

The device is also made from 95% recycled plastic, and includes a USB-C charging port, allowing users to power up mobile phones or tablets when needed.

The launch comes as BT prepares to phase out the ageing copper-based Public Switched Telephone Network (PSTN), which will be replaced by a fully digital system by 2027.

The backup device follows Ofcom regulations requiring telecom providers to keep landline users connected for at least an hour during power outages.

How can I get one?

The new device is priced at £150, but Vodafone will provide it free of charge to customers identified as landline-dependent.

You may qualify as landline dependent if you rely on your landline for:​

Telecare services: Devices such as personal alarms that connect to emergency services.

Devices such as personal alarms that connect to emergency services. Medical needs: Regular communication with healthcare providers or monitoring equipment that uses a landline

Regular communication with healthcare providers or monitoring equipment that uses a landline Lack of mobile access: Limited or no access to mobile phones or unreliable mobile coverage in your area.

Limited or no access to mobile phones or unreliable mobile coverage in your area. Disability or impairment: Conditions that make using a mobile phone challenging

If you believe you are landline dependent, contact Vodafone to inquire about receiving the Broadband Battery Backup device. They will guide you through the verification process and arrange for the device if you meet the eligibility criteria.

Vodafone Business also plans to offer it to business customers in the near future.

Do you rely on your landline, or know someone who would benefit from this backup device? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.