Ryanair flash sale: 26 holiday destinations you can fly to from £12.99 including Ibiza and Milan
- The budget airline has launched a 24-hour flash sale
- More than 250 routes are discounted in Europe and Beyond - including Ibiza and Milan
- The limited-time Ryanair sale ends soon
Ryanair has launched a flash sale with flights available from £12.99 - but it ends today.
The airline is offering 20% off flights in June and July for 24 hours in a limited-time sale. From sunny beaches and beautiful hiking spots to historic city breaks, there are more than 250 discounted routes.
Bargain holiday destinations include Budapest, Krakow, Lisbon, Corfu and Venice. The sale kicked off today (Thursday June 13) and ends at midnight.
Ryanair’s head of communications, Jade Kirwan said: “Ryanair’s flash sale is back with 20% off June / July flights for 24hrs only.
“This special summer sale is available to book now until midnight tonight (Thurs, 13 June), with plenty of sun, sea, adventure, and city break destinations across Ryanair’s industry leading network just waiting to be explored.”
Flights from £12.99
Flights start at £12.99 during the flash sale, with the cheapest deals available for the following European destinations.
- Aalborg, Denmark
- Aarhus, Denmark
- Basel, Switzerland
- Bergerac, France
- Brive, France
- Cologne, Germany
- Cork, Ireland
- Dublin, Ireland
- Edinburgh, UK
- Eindhoven, Netherlands
- Frankfurt Hahn, Germany
- Göteborg Landvetter, Sweden
- Ibiza, Spain
- Kerry, Ireland
- La Rochelle, France
- Limoges, France
- Marseille, France
- Milan Malpensa, Italy
- Newquay, UK
- Osijek, Croatia
- Oslo Torp, Norway
- Perpignan, France
- Rodez, France
- Shannon, Ireland
- Tours Loire Valley, France
- Örebro, Sweden
How to buy discounted Ryanair flights
Ryanair’s flash sale includes hundreds of budget flights to Europe and beyond.
Discounted flights are available until midnight tonight on the Ryanair website
