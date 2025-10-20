Faith Matters October 2025

‘Is Peace Possible?’* is a book that was written in 1957 and just rereleased. The author Dame Kathleen Lonsdale, was a scientist, and also a Quaker.

She gives a compelling case that wars are fought over scarce resources. We see this in current wars where there is competition for land, water or rare earth metals. Wars in the past were also fought over competition for natural resources. So wars will never end until we learn how to share the earth for the common good. Kathleen argued that we need to stop preparing for war and not train our young people to fight. Rather we should teach how to live together and help one another. It seems to me this is even more relevant today than it was then.

She also points out that at times when it seemed impossible to achieve peace, it nevertheless happened. We should not give up hope. Recent developments in Palestine perhaps bear that out. We may think the truce and exchange of hostages may have come too late. But it happened ; though it has been broken and indeed it might be over by the time you read this. Nevertheless it has allowed closure for the trauma of some Jewish and Palestinian families. Can we also hope for peace in Ukraine, Sudan and elsewhere?

Peace is also needed here in this country and in our own town. Can there to be a real community spirit, a genuine concern for each other, and a true love of our neighbours? The early church appeared to be an ideal community in which ‘they had all things in common’. The elderly and foreigners were cared for when they were in need. Can we do the same today in Leighton Buzzard ?

We need to learn to live together with our differences without resorting to violence. In the words of John Lennon, ‘Give peace a chance !’

* Publisher: CANONGATE BOOKS ISBN: 9781837264216