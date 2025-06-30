Flower power pulls in the crowds on scorching weekend

People flocked to view fabulous floral displays at the Flower Festival in All Saints Church on a scorching weekend.

The parish church was packed with hundreds of visitors admiring floral creations which ranged from Lego flowers and children's crafts to an oversize urn of blooms by the Flower Guild from St Albans Cathedral.

With over 50 flower arrangements, there was plenty to see. Crafty choristers at All Saints cut up old sheets of choral music they no longer needed to create origami flowers for their display, while the Ecology Group built a whole Apothecary's Garden with a range of medicinal plants and a garden gate to depict the sacrament of Healing.

The three day event marked the 25th anniversary of ordination for All Saints' Vicar, Revd Prebendary David MacGeoch. The choir of Pulford School sang for the opening on Friday morning and visitors were treated to live music performances by local organists, and children's groups.

Close Cottage Flowers in Soulbury grow all their flowers locally- giving them a low carbon-footprint.

Floral displays were provided by local churches, businesses, schools, community groups as well as by groups at All Saints and the in-house Flower Arrangers.

Proceeds from the Flower Festival will go towards the running of All Saints Church , and be shared with TACTIC, the local specialist service which provides advice and support to young people.