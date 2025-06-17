Leighton Buzzard 1 NWR wins area quiz championship by one point - all thanks to Elton John!

The Winning Team from Leighton Buzzard1 NWR

Leighton Buzzard 1 National Women’s Register (NWR) are the new area quiz champions. But only just, winning by one point!

They beat seven other NWR teams – Hatfield, Luton & the Villages, Hemel Hempstead North, St Albans, Hitchin, Welwyn, and Letchworth – in the competition at St Albans on Saturday.

It was neck and neck going into the final round, but their choice to play their joker on a round of Elton John songs, where they scored 100 per cent, clinched the win. As Elton might have sung, they were the ones ‘still standing’ at the end.

As well as the trophy, the six members of the team were each presented with a dahlia plant. They also won for Leighton Buzzard 1 NWR the privilege of hosting and devising the quiz next June.

The team attribute their success to the fact that most of them play in a weekly pub quiz in Leighton Buzzard. They have a lot of experience of working together and know well what their individual strengths are and play accordingly.