Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club: Image of the Year Competitions

The grand climax to the Leighton Buzzard Photographic Club’s 2024-25 season, our annual Print and Digital Image of the Year competitions, took place on Wednesday June 18. Members were invited to submit their best work of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Leighton Buzzard Observer, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our independent judge for the competition was Peter Cox LRPS CPAGB, a CACC judge, President of the Tring & District Camera Club, and the leader of an international project to encourage and understand the genre of “Intimate Scapes”.

The trophy for the Print of Year was won by Mike Kitchingman ARPS with a lovely fine art print of a hidden door, “Hidden Entrance at the Fitzwilliam”. David Manning ARPS was second and Wendy Taylor LRPS was third.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The trophy for the Digital Image of the Year was won by Sandra Eve with a superb natural history portrait of a “Stork”. Daphne Hughes was second and Terry Godber ARPS was third.

HIDDEN ENTRANCE AT THE FITZWILLIAM by Mike Kitchingman ARPS

These competitions mark the end of our season. The new 2025-26 season will start on Wednesday September 17. In the meantime, we are hoping to organise some photographic days out to provide creative opportunities for our members and continue to have photographic fun!

We are always keen to share our passion for photography and provide a warm welcome for new members at our meetings (at Greenleas School, Derwent Road). We run a varied programme of activities for photographers of all levels.See our website at www.lbpc.org.uk for details and join us soon to unleash your creativity.