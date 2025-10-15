Leighton Linslade Rotary Club to launch lifesaving Neighbourhood Defibrillators Project

Timed to coincide with World Restart a Heart Day on 16 October 2025, the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade is proud to launch its Neighbourhood Defibrillators Project — an initiative designed to give local communities, in and around Leighton Buzzard, faster access to lifesaving equipment and the confidence to use it.

The project will:

• Raise awareness of the benefits of having a defibrillator within a few minutes’ walk of your home.

• Support neighbourhood groups with information on suppliers, costs, and maintenance.

• Assist with fundraising ideas (Rotary will facilitate but not directly fund equipment).

• Provide free training in CPR and defibrillator use, thanks to a partnership with professional trainers from the Resuscitation Council UK.

Chris Roberts, President of Leighton Linslade Rotary, explained: “Every minute counts when someone suffers a cardiac arrest. Around 80% of cardiac arrests happen at home, and currently only 1 in 10 people survive. But if CPR and a defibrillator are used within the first 3–5 minutes, survival chances rise dramatically. Our goal is to empower local neighbourhoods with the knowledge and confidence to act — and to save lives.”

How to get involved:

• Help spread the word.

• Attend a local Discovery Evening on Thursday 30 October or Wednesday 12 November 2025.

Find out more and book your place at: www.leightonlinsladerotary.com/defibs