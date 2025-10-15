Leighton Linslade Rotary Club to launch lifesaving Neighbourhood Defibrillators Project

Timed to coincide with World Restart a Heart Day on 16 October 2025, the Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade is proud to launch its Neighbourhood Defibrillators Project — an initiative designed to give local communities, in and around Leighton Buzzard, faster access to lifesaving equipment and the confidence to use it.

The project will:

Raise awareness of the benefits of having a defibrillator within a few minutes’ walk of your home.

Support neighbourhood groups with information on suppliers, costs, and maintenance.

Assist with fundraising ideas (Rotary will facilitate but not directly fund equipment).

Provide free training in CPR and defibrillator use, thanks to a partnership with professional trainers from the Resuscitation Council UK.

Chris Roberts, President of Leighton Linslade Rotary, explained: “Every minute counts when someone suffers a cardiac arrest. Around 80% of cardiac arrests happen at home, and currently only 1 in 10 people survive. But if CPR and a defibrillator are used within the first 3–5 minutes, survival chances rise dramatically. Our goal is to empower local neighbourhoods with the knowledge and confidence to act — and to save lives.”

How to get involved:

• Help spread the word.

• Attend a local Discovery Evening on Thursday 30 October or Wednesday 12 November 2025.

Find out more and book your place at: www.leightonlinsladerotary.com/defibs

