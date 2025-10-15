Leighton Linslade Rotary Club to launch lifesaving Neighbourhood Defibrillators Project
The project will:
• Raise awareness of the benefits of having a defibrillator within a few minutes’ walk of your home.
• Support neighbourhood groups with information on suppliers, costs, and maintenance.
• Assist with fundraising ideas (Rotary will facilitate but not directly fund equipment).
• Provide free training in CPR and defibrillator use, thanks to a partnership with professional trainers from the Resuscitation Council UK.
Chris Roberts, President of Leighton Linslade Rotary, explained: “Every minute counts when someone suffers a cardiac arrest. Around 80% of cardiac arrests happen at home, and currently only 1 in 10 people survive. But if CPR and a defibrillator are used within the first 3–5 minutes, survival chances rise dramatically. Our goal is to empower local neighbourhoods with the knowledge and confidence to act — and to save lives.”
How to get involved:
• Help spread the word.
• Attend a local Discovery Evening on Thursday 30 October or Wednesday 12 November 2025.
Find out more and book your place at: www.leightonlinsladerotary.com/defibs