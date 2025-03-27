Mayor's Column: A busy month for March

by Mayor of Leighton-Linslade, Cllr David Bligh

Spring has sprung since my last article and what a busy month March has been.

The Neighbourhood Plan Steering Group has started its formal consultation process and it’s asking you, our residents, to provide information to help shape legally binding policies which guarantees we all have more say in how Leighton-Linslade will develop over the coming years. You can either attend one of the drop-in sessions being held on some Market days or at one of our park pavilion events over the next few weeks. Full details can be found on the Town Council’s website.

March started with a visit to our German twin town of Titisee-Neustadt in the Black Forest (at my own expense, before you ask). My trip was timed to coincide with a five-day pre-Lent festival, called Fasnet, held each year by most towns in the country. I enjoyed a very warm reception from my hosts and much affection towards our lovely community from them and several representatives from our French twin town, Coulommiers who were also present. It is hoped that several members of both groups will visit Leighton-Linslade to coincide with our Canal Festival being held in July.

Annual Civic Service

March has been very busy with two Mayor’s fundraising events. Firstly, my Ceilidh raised £1,060.00 for Spectrum Community Arts. Secondly, Musical Bingo raised £817.00 for Yes We Can which is an offshoot of the Leighton-Linslade Rotary Club. Thank you to everyone who came to the events for your generosity and support for these fantastic local causes. They were great fun and my limbs are still aching from all that dancing!

The Town’s Annual Civic Service took place at All Saints Church, beautifully presided over by Prebendary Vicar, David MacGeoch and the Leighton-Linslade Town Council’s Annual General Meeting was held in the Library Theatre. Both events were well attended, so thank you for coming to them. At the former we raised £216.00 for Home-Start Bedfordshire and some great questions were asked by our residents at the latter.

My next fundraising event will be the Spring Fair which will be held in and around the pavilion in Pages Park on Saturday, the 26th of April, between 11am and 2pm. There will be lots of fun for all ages and proceeds will go to Freddie and Friends. Details can be found on the Town Council’s website.