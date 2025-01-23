MP votes to pay people to recycle plastic bottles and metal cans

A scheme that aims to tackle littering and boost recycling of plastic bottles and metal cans has taken another step forward after a vote in the House of Commons.

The plan is for shoppers to pay a small deposit if they buy a drink in a plastic bottle or steel and aluminium drink containers - which is fully refunded when they return the empty container to a designated collection point, such as a supermarket.

But what's to stop you from collecting a little extra - and cleaning up your street and community in the process?

UK consumers use an estimated 14 billion plastic drinks bottles every year and research by Keep Britain Tidy shows that small plastic bottles and non-alcoholic drinks cans make up 43% of the volume of all litter.

Alex Mayer MP

Alex Mayer, MP for Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, said: “None of us want to see plastic bottles and cans polluting our rivers, roads, and parks. By rewarding people for returning their bottles, we can make a real difference to every street, green space, and waterway in our community.

“This scheme means less litter, less landfill, and less harm to our precious wildlife. It’s a chance to change attitudes, protect our environment, and cut waste all at once.”

Similar schemes are already in practice in several European countries - like Finland, where there is a 97% return rate.

