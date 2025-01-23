National Women's Register hosts successful launch event

Heather (Local Organiser) and Sue (Founder Member)

Leighton Buzzard’s newest women’s group is off to a flying start. A dozen women turned up at a meeting in the town centre to launch the town’s second branch of the National Women’s Register (NWR).

Two had already signed up before the meeting, and by the end of the day, another three had joined, with more thinking about it. “We’re delighted with the response and the enthusiasm of our new members,” says Heather de Lacey, local organiser of Leighton Buzzard NWR 2.

She was joined at the meeting by Jan Kelly, local organiser of Leighton Buzzard 1, and Jo Thomson, a former national trustee.

The topic for the first meeting was: Why do you like living in Leighton Buzzard? These are the reasons they came up with: Easy access to the countryside; the architecture in the town centre (especially when you look up to the first floors and above!); rail links; library and the library theatre; and the choice of supermarkets.

The aim of the NWR, an organisation that was founded in 1960, is to encourage women to take part in informal discussions and other social activities to promote friendship, self-education, and confidence. Most of the membership is aged 50 plus.

Leighton Buzzard is one of the largest and most active NWR groups in the UK. Having reached the maximum number of members for the type of activities they organise, it was decided to launch a second group.

The next meeting will be on February 13 when the group will discuss which non-tech item you wouldn't want to be without. Before that there will be a coffee morning on February 6.

For more information, please access the NWR LB2 page on this website: nwr.org.uk/network/groups/leighton-buzzard-2/ and click on Contact Leighton Buzzard 2 Group.

Alternatively email [email protected] and Heather de Lacey, the Local Organiser, will contact you.