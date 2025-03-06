New book by Leighton Buzzard author

Author Wendy Marston has just written " You Can't Die". Wendy has lived in Greenhill, Leighton Buzzard for many years. This is her third book which she wrote because she kept receiving spirit messages from her late father.

She attends the Leighton Buzzard Spiritualist Group regularly and found that every time a different Medium visited they kept giving the same message. The message being " I want you to write another book". The messages came so many times that in the end she gave in and wrote " You Can't Die "

It is a compelling collection of true stories that aims to provide evidence of life after death.

Before her mother died, Wendy, her sister and father all agreed two very secret code words. Following her death, Wendy's mother came through a medium who gave her the secret code, along with more evidence, that lead her to beleive in clairvoyance. Her father continued to be a sceptic but began coming through Mediums very quickly after his death, and asked Wendy to write this book.

You Can't Die is a thought provoking collection of true stories that aim to provide evidence of life after death.

Wendy Marston worked as a legal secretary before becoming a carer for her son and then her father. She has many years experience of working as a trained volunteer in bereavement care.

The book was published on 28th February by Troubador Publishing and is available as a paperback, an e book, or an audio book. It is available from Amazon or from " Book" 3, High Street Mews, Leighton Buzzard.