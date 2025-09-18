Political opinion: 45,000 extra Bedfordshire NHS appointments welcomed by local MP

Patients across Bedfordshire have benefitted from 45,000 extra NHS appointments in the past year, new figures show.

The increase means more people are being seen faster as part of more than 5 million additional appointments delivered nationwide since the Labour Government took office.

Local MP Alex Mayer called the boost “an important step in the right direction” for patients across Dunstable, Leighton Buzzard, Houghton Regis and surrounding areas.

She said: “45,000 extra appointments means more patients able to get on with their lives sooner. That’s really welcome. But, of course, I know that many locals still need care more quickly, and nearer to where they live. We’ve got further to go, and I’ll keep pushing to make sure waiting times keep falling, and families here continue to feel the difference.”

Alex Mayer MP

The Government has set out plans to cut the longest waiting times for treatment from 18 months under the Conservatives to just 18 weeks by the end of this Parliament. The long-term strategy is to shift more care out of busy hospitals and into communities, making it easier for patients to see a doctor or nurse quickly.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said: “One year ago, I made a promise that we would deliver 2 million extra appointments in our first year – not only did we do this in just 5 months, but we have obliterated that target, carrying out over 5 million.

“That is testament to the relentless efforts of NHS staff across the country, alongside key reforms and the extra £26 billion we’re investing to get waiting times down for patients.

“Our 10 Year Health Plan will go even further for people in the Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard constituency, driving care out of our busy hospitals and into local communities as we deliver the radical transformation required to fix our broken health service.”