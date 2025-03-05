R.N.L.I Collection at Tesco Superstore
Many thanks to Tesco customers and staff for all the donations!
On Saturday 22nd February the Leighton Buzzard Fund Raising Branch of the RNLI held a collection at the store.
Customers raised an amazing £674. 73 for the charity.
The branch is holding the Annual General Meeting on Tuesday 11th March at 8pm at the Royal British Legion Bossard Hall. All interested are welcome to attend.
Leighton Buzzard and surrounding area residents are always so kind in supporting the charity.