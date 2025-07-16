Rotary donate £53,996 in 2024/25

Rotary Club of Leighton Linslade has been able to celebrate President Steve Bigrave’s 2024/25 year by announcing that it has distributed £53,996 primarily to local good causes.

With the closing of the Rotary year on June 30th, outgoing President Steve Bigrave has been able to announce that the Club has been able to distribute over £53,000 in his year to a multitude of good causes. He particularly wished to highlight the Clubs work with Reclaim Life as well as the 5 Bleed Kits installed around the town and of course the recent PSA testing event. However the benefits of the towns support for Rotary have been felt by a huge range of local causes from local PTAs , medical charities to the Clubs very own “ Yes We Can” Disability Sports program.