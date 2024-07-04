Royal British Legion celebrate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL recognised long serving Branch Member; Ken Jones.

During the monthly committee meeting of the Leighton Buzzard Branch of the RBL, the Branch took the opportunity to celebrate and recognise the service of Branch Secretary; Ken Jones.

Ken was awarded a certificate of appreciation for services to the RBL. He joined the RBL in 1992 and 32 years later is still going strong. In 2013 Ken joined the Leighton Buzzard Branch Committee and very soon became Branch Secretary, a position he still chairs today.

During his time on the committee; Ken has also acted as Membership Secretary. Many of the RBL posters advertising social events have and continue to be produced by Ken.

Ken Jones (L) and Stuart Clarke (R)

The Branch Certificate of appreciation was presented by Branch Chairman; Stuart Clarke. As well as committee members being present, Branch President Cllr Mark Freeman was also in attendance.

Ken is a former Royal Air Force (RAF) Veteran, who joined the RAF Signals Branch in 1961. Prior to joining the Royal Air Force, Ken met his wife Sandra in 1960 in Stockton on Tees. They would later marry in 1965 and Sandra would join Ken in Cyprus where he was serving. When Ken left the RAF, he and Sandra settled in Leighton Buzzard in 1982.

Later this month Ken celebrates his 80th Birthday. So it was only appropriate that The Branch should present Ken with a Birthday cake to recognise the occasion. The cake was decorated with the crest of The RAF Special Signals Unit, 399 SU (now JSSU RAF Digby). Ken was also presented with a limited edition D-Day Lapel Pin. The pin contains sand from "Gold Beach" Normandy and shavings from the Landing Craft LCT 7074, which is now refurbished at the Royal Navy Museum in Portsmouth.

As well as being a member of Leighton Buzzard RBL, both he and Sandra are members of RAFA (Royal Air Force Association) and the RNA (Royal Navy Association). Ken and Sandra are regular attendees of social events at the RBL Social Club and are part of several groups in and around Leighton/Linslade. You will see them on the Dance Floor at The RBL Social Club, West Street on Friday 5th July when their favorite Danny Graceland will be performing as Elvis.