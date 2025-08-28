Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre member wins luxury Ibiza wellness retreat

Laetitia Kerrin, 45, from Leighton Buzzard, has won an exclusive getaway thanks to Everyone Active - the award-winning leisure centre operator which acts as an agent for Central Bedfordshire Council.

New member, Laetitia, was entered into the prize draw to win a place on a luxury Ibiza Retreat escape after joining the gym and then using the centre’s facilities regularly within the promotional period. A regular gym and family swim session participant - her children have been taking lessons as the centre for a number of years - she has also taken part in an aqua aerobics class and booked some family table tennis sessions since signing up.

The prize reflects Everyone Active’s commitment to holistic health and wellness. This year, the company launched YOU+ as a revolutionary new fitness concept.

The innovative membership provides users with a personalised blueprint for whole body health and longevity through six intertwined pillars. These encompass movement and traditional elements of exercise and fitness, alongside sleep, recovery, nutrition, social wellness and brain health, which contribute to all aspects of health and wellness.

Winner Laetitia Kerrin working out in the gym at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre.

YOU+ members at Tiddenfoot Leisure Centre receive full access to the gym, pool and group exercise classes as well as personalised coaching under the six pillars, alongside the centre’s sauna, 24/7 telephone access to a private GP, Everyone On Demand virtual classes, two guest passes every month, discounts on 120 high street and online brands and 14-day priority booking to ensure they are able to prioritise whole-body health and wellbeing.

Ibiza Retreats offers world-class retreats which focus on holistic wellness. Laetitia, one of six winners, will enjoy daily fitness sessions, yoga and breathwork, guided hikes, sea swimming, beachtime, paddleboarding and nutritious, wholesome meals.

Laetitia said: “I am so excited and am looking forward to a few days of relaxation and personal growth in a beautiful setting with my best friend. I’m keen to learn mindfulness techniques to help to deal with day-to-day stress and learn more about adopting a healthy lifestyle.”

Georgia Pears-Seymour, general manager, said: “We’re excited for Laeititia to have won a luxury getaway in the prize draw. As an advocate of YOU+, I’m sure she will enjoy the opportunity to spend quality time focusing purely on her wellness to the benefit of her everyday life once home again.”