International Forest Day: Dovery Academy pupils dig deep to plant new spinney

"It's tree-memdous" said local MP Alex Mayer as she joined youngsters from Dovery Academy to cut the ribbon to officially open the school's new Spinney.

The MP met pupils from the school’s Eco-Council who have been hands-on in shaping the woodland area on the school grounds. They have painted welcome signs, laid stepping stones, and helped build log benches to create a brand-new outdoor classroom.

Head teacher Sarah Cavender says that she hopes the Spinney will inspire learning and support the town’s local wildlife.

Alex Mayer MP, who chairs Parliament’s Woods and Trees “All-Party” Group, joined students for a birdwatching session before officially declaring the Spinney open.

Alex Mayer MP at Dovery Academy

She said: “It was fantastic to meet the eco-minded children at Dovery Academy. Everyone was really excited and knowledgeable about local nature and wildlife. I'm sure this new space will give children the chance to learn even more, explore, and connect with nature whilst also providing a thriving habitat for local wildlife.”

The project was funded by Tesco and supports the school’s Eco-Council in their work towards achieving the prestigious Eco-Schools Green Flag.