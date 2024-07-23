Leighton Buzzard Day Nursery colleagues take on Peak District charity challenge
Embarking on the 25km challenge to raise money for the British Heart Foundation, the seven-strong team of colleagues; Paige Tye, Neve Kerwick, Molly Sillitoe, Hollie Burrell, Emma Selfe, Oliver Wall and Megan Viljoen were thrilled to finish the 15.5 mile loop after setting off from Bakewell in the Peak District National Park, raising a grand total of £1,195.00 from generous supporters.
Taking in the sights of Chatsworth House and the Derwent Valley, the team from the award-winning setting on Mentmore Road reached 600 metre elevations in the endeavour, before being awarded a medal, t-shirt and glass of fizz as they crossed the finish line.
The Peak District Ultra Challenge is the latest in a series of fundraising initiatives for Cedars, who have recently enjoyed raffles, dress down days and bake sales for the worthy cause.
Cedars Team Leader, Paige Tye explained;
“The Peak District Ultra Challenge was a challenge indeed, but the team smashed it and I couldn’t be prouder. It was an incredible display of dedication and perseverance from everyone and we are so happy to be making such an amazing donation. We are committed to making a difference and can’t thank everyone enough who supported us along the way.”
Cedars have adopted the British Heart Foundation for a year-long fundraising drive.
