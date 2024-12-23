MP’S Christmas card competition winners announced
Local youngsters got arty in Alex Mayer MP’s Christmas competition, with nine-year-old Abbie Dimmock’s colourful design of Father Christmas holding a snow globe filled with local landmarks coming out on top.
Abbie’s design has pride of place on the front of the MP’s card.
Runners up whose artwork is also featured are Akila from St Augestine’s Academy with a very festive-looking Dunstable Clock Tower, and Isobel from Linslade School with a giant Christmas tree.
Alex Mayer MP presented a copy of her card to Abbie and a prize at a special Christmas assembly at Gilbert Inglefield Academy, attended by pupils, teachers and Abbie’s mum and dad. Alex Mayer said:
“A huge thank you to everyone who took part in my Christmas Card competition. We’ve had super snowmen, rocking reindeer and glorious gingerbread people which have turned my office into a winter wonderland. Congratulations to Abbie! Now the card is being sent right across the constituency and to 10 Downing Street and Buckingham Palace showcasing local talented young artists. I’m sure it will make everyone feel very Christmassy.”