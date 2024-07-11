Southcott Lower School celebrates 50 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Pupils past and present joined staff and members of the Southcott School Association for an evening of reminiscing, fun, live music, bouncy castles, candy floss and so much more! The celebration was the perfect way to honour the thousands of pupils from across Leighton Buzzard and Linsalde who have passed through the Southcott doors over the last half a century.

The school celebrated its 50th year with a Festival style party for its current pupils and families as well as the local community and former pupils.

"It was an incredible sight to see so many turn out for the celebrations which is a testament to the strong community spirit and the unwavering support of our students, families and staff," said Sarah Laundy, Headteacher of Southcott Lower School. "To see so many families past and present come together and share a moment to celebrate together, was truly incredible, and the sun shone for us!!”

The commemorations for this golden anniversary, organised by the Southcott School Association, took place on Friday 28th June, hosting a BBQ, bar, bouncy castles and local band Duke Central, featuring previous Southcott students! Duke Central closed the celebrations with an engaging setlist on Southcotts very own Pyramid stage, who needs Glastonbury! It was a highly successful opportunity for alumni to reconnect and for the school community to come together and celebrate this landmark anniversary, funds are still rolling in and the Festival of 50 has raised over £4000 for the school so far.

To help continue raising funds and for a chance to win the top raffle prize of a family cottage break in Norfolk, buy your tickets by heading to peoplesfundraising.com/raffle/southcott-festival-of-50. The draw will close and winners will be contacted on 15th July.

Everyone is encouraged to share their photos of the event, or from their time at Southcott over the years, by emailing photos to the school [email protected]. The SSA would like to support the school to create a 50th memory album.

The SSA would like to thank Duke Central, The Future Games, Southcott Staff and all volunteers who helped support the event in so many ways, and to all the families and community members who turned up and made the evening such a memorable occasion, events like these wouldn’t happen without all the support.

A Legacy of nurturing children and academic achievement

Be in with a chance of winning one of 6 rainbow hampers created by Southcott Pupils

Since its establishment in 1974, Southcott Lower School has been committed to providing a high quality education to all students, maintaining a good Ofsted rating. The school also prides itself on a strong sense of community and is closely supported by Southcott School Association (SSA), which raises thousands of pounds each year through various community events.

This support means all pupils have the opportunity for an enriched curriculum by subsidising activities like forest school, music sessions and much more. The SSA are registered with Just Giving and donations to the birthday fund can be made via this link: www.justgiving.com/campaign/southcott50fund Current projects include raising funds to revamp the outdoor play areas and providing outdoor furniture to further enhance pupils' outdoor free play and learning experiences.