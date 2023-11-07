Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tibbs is a local Bedfordshire charity offering social activities for those affected by dementia, whether they be living with the condition themselves, or caring for someone who is. Their mission is to help people to live better with dementia for as long as possible.

The group is aimed at anyone with memory loss, mild cognitive impairment or any type of dementia, and no formal diagnosis is required. There will be plenty of tea, coffee, biscuits, and chat on offer, as well as fun and stimulating activities, such as quizzes, arts and crafts, games, and singing. All are welcome, whether they have just been diagnosed, or have been living with the condition for several years.

They will also be running a carer support/social group alongside the activities session. This will be an opportunity for family/friendship carers to meet with others in a similar situation, to discuss challenges, and offer and receive mutual support, in a friendly, sociable, and welcoming environment.

No booking required, and there is no commitment to attend each week. Come and drop in as and when the mood takes. The charity suggests a donation of £5 (or an amount affordable to the person) to help with the costs of running the group.

The group will meet fortnightly on a Tuesday afternoon from 2.30pm-4.00pm at Pages Park Pavilion inside Pages Park. The next session is being held on November 14th.

The park has three free car parks, with the two closest accessed via Richmond Road and The Vyne. The hall has disabled access, with a disabled toilet.